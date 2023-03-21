article

If you're driving along west Houston, come across this palace by Buffalo Bayou, and wonder "who lives in there?" It could be you if you can afford $36 million.

Even a peak inside the 2.3 acres, eight-bedroom, 12-bath home listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate seems costly!

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

Luxurious, might seem like an understatement to describe the home located on Carnavon Dr., where, according to Zillow, grandeur and ambiance greet spectators through its modern neoclassical with impressionistic French design.

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

Despite being built in 2002, Its detailed, artisanal work gives the home a historical feel but even the contemporary individual or single-family can enjoy timeless features like its breathtaking garden, exuberant pool, and spa bathroom.

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

There's literally a massage table in one of the rooms!

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

Relaxing certainly seems like the watchword for the house, as does entertainment, with its sophisticated game room and home theater, as if to suggest there's no reason to leave because it has everything!

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

And if the price tag of $36 million seems intimidating, Zillow estimates the multi-million dollar home to have a rent value of $207,286 a month.

(Photo credit - Steve Chenn)

To learn more about the home and see additional photos from Zillow, click here. You can also find additional listings by Douglas Ellman Real Estate here.