Check out these cool toys for boys in 2020

Scooby-Doo Adventure in the Mystery Mansion

Spooky surprises wait in the corners and corridors in this mystery mansion. Join Scooby-Doo, Fred and Daphne to investigate the secrets inside. Plus, use the app to make ghosts and ghouls appear as holograms.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/343fV9b

Super Surround Batcave

Young crime fighters surround themselves with lights, sounds, and cool gadgets with the DC Super Surround Batcave. Standing more than 2 1/2 feet tall, this playset is sized to help Batman and Robin prepare for big-time battles.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SXlpvI

Break The Board

This hard-hitting, fast-action electronic game lets you become the ultimate karate master. Follow the lights and chop, strike, and swipe your way through level after level.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2H0T4SQ

Ryan's World Vending Surprise

There's new fun to unboxing with the Ryan’s World vending machine. Feed in coins and select your snack surprise. It features lights, sounds and even phrases from Ryan himself. The vending surprise even has a lid to reload snacks for endless fun.

Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ryan-s-World-Vending-Surprise-16-surprises-inside-Ages-3/606995562

NASCAR Crash Circuit Ultimate Road Course

Race, wreck and rebuild. Bring the excitement of NASCAR home with this one of a kind crash circuit road course. It's designed for high-speed racing and thrilling crashes.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GTy3tq

Zuru Smashers Ice Rex

The Smashers brand keeps getting better. This time, it's time to defrost the ultimate Ice Age Dino. Lift the dinosaur's tail to bite the egg. Press down to smash and watch it blast it out a frozen surprise.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/319bDez

Boom City Racers Rip, Race, Explode!

Boom City Racers are designed for speed. Watch these collectable cars rip out of their fireworks rocket launcher and explode on impact. Then click the parts back into place and your car is ready to race again.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k4rJgN

Hot Wheels Fast and Furious Spy Command Hauler

This toy is the perfect way to re-imagine great stunts. The Fast & Furious Spy Headquarters is loaded cool gadgets, places to store cars and has a push-button feature to unlock a tune-up station.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/343gUpT

Burping Bobby

Feed this hippo stinky food. But watch out - you never know when he’s going to burp! This 'gotcha' moment Burping Bobby includes real lights and steam.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31cB66H

HEXBUG Nanotopia

Collect, connect, and construct for hours of autonomous design fun. This Nanotopia includes tons of snap-together track pieces and obstacles for your Hexbug Nanos.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k2KtNO

