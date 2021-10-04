George Floyd's 2004 arrest by disgraced ex HPD cop should be pardoned, board says

article

More than a year after the death of George Floyd, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended clemency for his 2004 drug conviction.

Before his 2020 death at the hands of a now convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd was then sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement.

He was arrested by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is under scrutiny and is facing multiple charges following the deadly Harding Street drug raid in 2019. His case history has been under review, leading to conviction dismissals.

Earlier this year, a posthumous pardon request was submitted to Texas officials on behalf of George Floyd the 2004 drug conviction with the support of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

After the board's announcement on Monday, DA Ogg released the following statement:

We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines.

In a April 28, 2021 letter to the Board, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated, "We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon."

We urge Governor Abbott to follow the Board’s recommendation and grant clemency.