The Brief Constable Herman's office raided an illegal gambling establishment in Harris County. Authorities seized over $10,000 in cash, gambling devices, and documentation linking the business to illegal gambling. An employee at the establishment was charged with possession of gambling paraphernalia.



Constable Mark Herman's office announced the successful takedown of an illegal gambling operation in Harris County.

Acting on tips from concerned citizens, investigators launched an undercover operation at an establishment located in the 12000 block of Jones Road.

SUGGESTED: Laura Koppe block party shooting: 3 suspects charged with capital murder

Their investigation confirmed the presence of illegal gambling activities within the business.

Armed with a search warrant, authorities raided the establishment, seizing over $10,000 in suspected gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation linking the business to illegal gambling.

Photo from the scene on the day of the raid

Kaitlin Nguyen, an employee at the establishment, now faces criminal charges for possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100.

Kaitlin Nguyen

Constable Herman emphasized the negative impact of illegal gambling on the community.

"These establishments attract a wide variety of criminal activity," he stated, "putting our community's safety at risk."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

He further highlighted the potential funding of serious criminal enterprises through such gambling operations.

Herman encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal gambling activities. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online by clicking here.