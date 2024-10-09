Laura Koppe block party shooting: 3 suspects charged with capital murder

The Brief Javion Tyrus Noel, 21, Jakalyn Willis, 20, and Markielo Jamal Reynolds, 20, have been charged with capital murder for the deaths of three people at a block party shooting on Sept. 14. Eight other people were injured after witnesses reported a white truck drove by and shot into the crowd on Laura Koppe Road. All three suspects are in custody on unrelated charges.



Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting killing three men and injuring eight others during a block party in Houston on Sept. 14.

Houston police report Javion Tyrus Noel, 21, Jakalyn Willis, 20, and Markielo Jamal Reynolds, 20, are all charged with capital murder for the deadly shooting which occurred around 2:25 a.m. at 4901 Laura Koppe Road.

According to HPD, officers arrived at the scene to find multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Jarvis Faultry, 24, and Breon Stuard, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marlon Jackson, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Eight others, including seven men ranging in age from 22 to 49, and a 43-year-old woman, were also injured. They were taken to area hospitals by paramedics or private vehicles and expected to survive.

Investigators reported that the shooting occurred during a block party, when a vehicle approached and those inside shot into the crowd before leaving the scene.

Authorities were later able to identify Noel, Willis, and Reynolds as the suspects. Each man was already in custody at the time of their arrest. Noel is being held in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge, while Willis and Reynolds are in custody in Los Angeles, California, for unrelated charges.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities urging anyone with more information to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.