A block party in northeast Houston turned deadly Saturday night after a drive-by shooting left two people dead and at least seven others injured.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez reports officers responded to the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive around 2:30 a.m., where witnesses reported a white truck driving by and shooting into the crowd.

Rodriguez says two men in their early 20s were killed at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. At least seven people sustained injuries, either from gunfire or while attempting to get out of the chaos. All those hurt were adults and were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect's vehicle was seen driving westbound on Laura Koppe Road toward Highway 59.

Houston police are currently gathering evidence, including reviewing video footage from nearby businesses. Investigators say they found at least two different types of shell casings at the scene, suggesting the use of multiple weapons in the attack.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.