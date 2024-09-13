Channelview ISD 16-year-old student arrested for online school shooting threat

A 16-year-old student at Channelview Independent School District was arrested after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting.

According to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Easleton, deputies were notified of a social media post hinting at a possible school shooting which was reported through an anonymous alert system. Deputy constable's working as School Resource Officers for Channelview ISD conducted an investigation into the threat.

Investigators were able to find the post with the shooting threat towards one of the Channelview ISD campuses along with a photograph of two weapons, an assault rifle and a pistol with a suppressor.

Chief Deputy Kirk W. Bonsal tells FOX 26 the student was not on campus when the threat was posted.

Photo posted on social media with online threat of school shooting in Channelview ISD (Courtesy of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton)

Harris County authorities were able to identify and arrested the juvenile on a felony charge of terroristic threat.

Bonsal says the 16-year-old did not have any weapons on them when arrested, but they did have access to them.

The student remains in custody with the Juvenile Probation Department in the detention facility.

Local authorities emphasized the seriousness of threats against schools, warning that such acts, even as jokes, are felony offenses with severe penalties.