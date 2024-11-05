Galveston County sheriff election results: Jimmy Fullen wins

Jimmy Fullen has been elected as Galveston County Sheriff, as current sheriff Henry A. Trochesset plans to retire after serving since 2013.

Unofficial final results show that Fullen received 61.85% of the vote, while his opponent, Mark Salinas, received 38.15% of the vote.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app!

According to his campaign website, Fullen has over 35 years of full-time law enforcement experience protecting and serving the community.

Before announcing his campaign to run for Galveston County Sheriff, Fullen served as the Republican elected constable in Precinct 2 for 14 years.

In 2021, according to his campaign website, Fullen was appointed by the County Judge as the Lead Coordinator of the Southern Border Task Force, which sent sheriff and constable deputies to Kinney County to help stop drugs and criminals from entering the community.

Fullen has worked for numerous county law enforcement agencies from the Texas City Police Department to serving as Chief of Police with the Galveston Independent School District.

Fullen graduated from the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Academy with honors. He currently holds a Master Peace Officers license, Texas Commission of Law Enforcement Instructors license, and instructor certification from the Northwest University Traffic Institute.

Election results in the Houston area and across Texas

This is just one race voters are being asked to consider this election. Across the nation, Americans cast their ballots for the next president of the United States. In Texas, a closely watched race was between Incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred for U.S. Senate. Voters in Fort Bend County and Harris County voted for a sheriff. Voters also elected new U.S. representatives for their districts, including in Texas Congressional District 18, where voters would choose who would fill the position following the passing of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

To see live election results for these races and more, click here.