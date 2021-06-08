Galveston County officials open cooling center following scheduled power outage on Bolivar Peninsula

article

Galveston County officials have opened a cooling center after a scheduled power outage that has affected the entire peninsula.

Officials said they have opened the High Island Shelterasium to help those affected by the power outage.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, around 800 customers remained without power in what has become a nearly two-day maintenance outage.

Entergy, the electric provider for the Bolivar Peninsula said it hopes to have power back to about 1,000 customers by Tuesday night as the company is working to replace a substation transformer.

The original work, which was scheduled to take place just after Memorial Day, was rescheduled to Monday due to last week's severe weather.

For weeks, Entergy, which has about 6,000 customers on the peninsula, was alerting residents and businesses hat work to upgrade and replace a substation on Bolivar would cause a peninsula-wide outage.

The work was supposed to be completed by 7 p.m. Monday. However, as work was being completed, equipment at another substation failed, according to Galveston County Emergency Management Officials.

For the latest on estimated power restoration times, click here.