Galveston County crime: Alvin-area coach charged after child pornography was found in a home

One Alvin-area coach is facing charges after child pornography was found inside a home on Monday, officials said.

According to a release, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshals Task Force, and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of Algoa-Friendswood Road in Alvin.

Officials said 39-year-old Franklin Perkins, three other adults, and three children were found at the home.

After a search of the home, authorities said child pornography was located.

Perkins was later arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Officials stated that Perkins is known to work with children in the Alvin area by coaching them in martial arts and gymnastics.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to this investigation to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at (409) 766-2333.

Bond for Perkins was set at $225,000.