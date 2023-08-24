Houston Apartment Fire: Child playing with lighter to blame for 2-alarm fire, $250,000 in damage estimated

Officials said a child playing with a lighter was to blame for a 2-alarm apartment fire that sparked up late Sunday night.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire occurred at 12638 Ashford Meadow Drive, just before 11:45 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail, mug shot released

Officials said firefighters arrived within two minutes to find fire coming from the roof of a 2-story apartment building.

Firefighters made an attack on the fire and conducted a primary search.

Following the search, officials stated there was a collapse on the second floor and fire was coming through the roof.

A defensive attack was later initiated as firefighters evacuated the building until the fire was under control.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A second alarm was requested for additional manpower and formal rehab was established.

Officials later determined it was a young child playing with a lighter to be the cause of the fire.

Authorities stated the child was referred to the Houston Fire Department Juvenile Fire Stoppers Program.

Over 90 personnel from numerous fire stations were called out to fight the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist any residents that were affected.