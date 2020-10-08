Galveston County, City of Galveston officials closely watching Hurricane Delta

article

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown says he will not be ordering a voluntary evacuation notice as he doesn’t expect the area to be impacted greatly by Hurricane Delta.



Galveston County Judge Mark Henry also told FOX 26 he does not expect to sign a disaster declaration but one has been drafted.

Many in Galveston are not too concerned about Delta as the hurricane is expected to take a similar direction as Laura earlier in the season.



Henry said Delta has slightly expanded, which means we can expect slightly stronger winds, 30-35 miles per hour.

“This is something similar to Laura. We are going to get some street flooding. We’re gonna lose some dunes, beach erosion, and some water downtown,” said Brown.



Millions of visitors come to Galveston each year and Brown is encouraging visitors to once more enjoy the beaches as Delta is expected to clear by Saturday.

He says this hurricane season may have many turning out with what’s being called “hurricane fatigue,” but he says that’s not wise.



“This has been an unbelievable season, but the fact is crying wolf cannot enter into your thought patterns and not act if something starts moving towards us,” said Brown. “Each one of these storms has their own personality.”

Henry said that he will be keeping an eye on Delta adding that you never know when things can change.