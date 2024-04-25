An alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mishandled cosmetic injections has Houston area officials urging residents to take safety measures, especially considering recent arrests in relation to fake injections.

The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) recommended residents exercise caution after the CDC's notice of counterfeit or mishandled botulinum toxin injections. The CDC's warning comes in response to a concerning surge in botulism cases reported across multiple states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York City, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Recently in the Houston area, there have been two cases in which people were arrested after being suspected of giving illegal injections.

SUGGESTED: Recent butt injection bust connected to mother, daughter who were previously arrested

Pasadena man Dustin David Moore faces multiple charges after allegedly administering butt injections to multiple people through his business, Skinny Sculpt Spa. Mother and daughter Consuelo Dal Bo and Isabella Dal Bo were also charged for unlawfully practicing medicine without a license during a sting in Cypress. Consuelo is also accused of delivering the controlled substance, Xanax, to an undercover cop.

Botulism, a rare yet severe illness caused by a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, can result in paralysis and potentially life-threatening complications if left untreated.

According to the CDC, 22 people in 11 U.S. states were investigated after receiving injections with counterfeit botulinum toxin or injections from unlicensed, untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings, such as homes or spas, and reporting adverse effects.

The CDC's Health Alert Network (HAN) message HAN00507 stated the reported clusters of botulism cases have been linked to the improper procurement and administration of botulinum toxin. The affected individuals had received injections from unlicensed or untrained practitioners or in non-healthcare settings such as homes or spas.

Symptoms of botulism include blurred or double vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and paralysis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

The CDC emphasized botulinum toxin should only be given by licensed providers using FDA-approved toxins at recommended doses, preferably in licensed or accredited healthcare settings. Providers must undergo training in the proper administration of botulinum toxin and adhere to state and local regulations.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Dr. Philip Keiser, CEO and Local Health Authority at Galveston County Health District underscored the significance of awareness and precautionary measures in light of the current situation. "Botulism is a serious illness that requires prompt medical intervention. We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from receiving injections with counterfeit or improperly stored products or injections administered by unlicensed or untrained individuals."

For further information on counterfeit products, the FDA's website provides additional resources. Individuals seeking information on botulism and preventive measures are encouraged to visit the CDC's Botulism webpage by clicking here.