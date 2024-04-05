One of the women accused of providing illegal butt injections appeared in a Harris County courtroom on Friday. For the first time, 56-year-old Consuelo Dal Bo spoke on why she administered the injections without a license.

The assistant district attorney of consumer fraud said Dal Bo’s arrest is part of a larger ongoing investigation to find the people bringing unknown injectable substances into the country. But despite the charges against her, Consuelo Dal Bo says she has a passion for practicing medicine even while unlicensed.

"I really want to be a doctor," said Consuelo Dal Bo outside the courtroom.

Consuelo Dal Bo is one of two women accused of administering illegal butt injections.

"I went to medical school for three years in Mexico and I used to work for the doctor for almost seven years," said Consuelo.

On Wednesday, Consuelo and her 18-year-old daughter, Isabella Dal Bo were arrested for unlawfully practicing medicine without a license during a sting in Cypress. Consuelo is facing an additional charge for delivering the controlled substance, Xanax, to an undercover cop.

"She came in with her products. Her suitcases full of what she uses in these procedures and displayed them and was ready to use them on the undercover officer," said Sheila Hansel, the assistant district attorney of consumer fraud for Harris County.

Court documents show Consuelo charged $6,000 for the procedure of injecting a brown liquid into a customer’s rear end. Investigators said this isn't the first time she's done this. Investigators said there are reports of her in Seatle, California, and on the day of the sting she had just flown back from seeing a customer in California. Consuelo claims her actions were motivated by a desire to help others.

"Everybody who knows me, they know me sometimes I do it because they really need it, not because they want to pay me or whatever. You know, some they just really need help because her low esteem is really low," said Consuelo.

But the assistant district attorney of consumer fraud said it's a risky business.

"There is currently no gel, liquid, substance approved by the FDA for injection into the buttock to enhance the shape of the buttocks," said Hansel.

Consuelo defended her daughter's actions.

"My daughter, she don’t work with me. She drive me and she help me with the luggage," said Consuelo. "So she’s not doing anything. I just want to say the truth."

Consuelo has been released on bond and is working to get an attorney. The illegal injectable substance she's accused of using is being sent to the FDA for testing.