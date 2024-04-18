A Houston-area man is facing multiple charges after allegedly administering butt injections to multiple people, including a woman who ended up hospitalized, according to court documents.

Records show Dustin David Moore, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault and three counts of practicing medicine without a license or permit causing harm.

Moore was seen in court on Wednesday facing allegations of illegal practice and causing harm to a patient - through his business, Skinny Sculpt Spa, in Pasadena where he was arrested.

Video showed Moore leaving the Harris County Jail Thursday evening in a white jumpsuit after posting bond and hopping in a taxi.

Moore is known on social media as Mr. Injector – his business website shows filler procedures priced as high as $1,200 each.

According to court documents, Moore enlarged the buttocks of at least three people by "creating subcutaneous granulomas made of silicone, rather than a substance to encourage the growth of collagen as the complaints believed." One says they received a staph infection.

Dustin David Moore is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and 3 counts of practicing medicine without a license in the 177th State District Court.

It's something that board-certified plastic surgeons in Houston are seeing more customers of illegitimate cosmetic injectors being deceived, and possibly injured.

"Chronic problems can be, can occur from scar tissue formation, masses that move around and that are getting integrated into tissues," said Dr. German Newall, a board-certified plastic surgeon.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed with FOX 26 they entered a cease and desist order banning Moore from practicing medicine without a license after he admitted to giving Botox injections for years without proper paperwork.

Moore also allegedly provided prescription medication to a person that was not properly prescribed and which was dropped off instead of coming from a pharmacy, court documents state.

It's the second arrest of its kind in a month in the Houston area. A mother and daughter were busted in Cypress on April 3 by undercover cops and charged with giving customers illegal injections. Doctors say those bad jobs can be hard to fix.

"Sometimes we can, sometimes we can't. Just to save some money, they go through routes like that. At the end of the day, it's worse," said Dr. Newall.

Moore’s bond was set at $50,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $30,000 for each count of practicing medicine without a license or permit causing harm.

We reached out to the numbers listed for Mr. Moore - but have not been able to connect with him.

With so many spas and businesses that offer injections, you may be wondering how to find out if someone is legit. The Texas Medical Board says its homepage allows you to look up a license on its page easily.