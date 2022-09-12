Expand / Collapse search

Galveston community remembers teen car crash victim through paddle out memorial

By
Published 
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston

Galveston community remembers teen car crash victim through paddle out memorial

Friends and supporters of 14-year-old Mason Nelson and his family gathered at the beach Sunday morning to honor the teen who was killed in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

GALVESTON, Texas - A memorial was held Sunday in Galveston for a 14-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash on Sept. 2. 

Family and friends held a "Paddle Out" at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in honor of Mason Nelson. 

MORE: Father of 14-year-old killed in Galveston crash thanks community during vigil

Paddle Outs are memorials held on the water where people gather on surfboards and commemorate a death. Participants also released flowers into the ocean for the teenager. 

Mason was one of five people in a Jeep on Sept. 2 when a driver in an SUV slammed into them. Two other teens remain in critical condition. 

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver accused of killing teen in Galveston didn't serve one year of 3-year sentence for DWI

The suspected drunk driver, 28-year-old Keith Brazier, is in jail facing felony murder charges. He had just been released from prison hours before the crash after serving one year of a three-year sentence. Brazier has three DWI convictions: 2016, 2018, and 2021. 