Galveston community remembers teen car crash victim through paddle out memorial

A memorial was held Sunday in Galveston for a 14-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash on Sept. 2.

Family and friends held a "Paddle Out" at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in honor of Mason Nelson.

Paddle Outs are memorials held on the water where people gather on surfboards and commemorate a death. Participants also released flowers into the ocean for the teenager.

Mason was one of five people in a Jeep on Sept. 2 when a driver in an SUV slammed into them. Two other teens remain in critical condition.

The suspected drunk driver, 28-year-old Keith Brazier, is in jail facing felony murder charges. He had just been released from prison hours before the crash after serving one year of a three-year sentence. Brazier has three DWI convictions: 2016, 2018, and 2021.