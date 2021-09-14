Galveston attorney in Michael Myers costume talks about his pre-Nicholas beach stroll and run-in with police

Hours before tropical storm Nicholas escalated to a hurricane and hit the Gulf Coast, a man dressed as Michael Myers from the horror movie Halloween was spotted strolling Galveston beach.



Why was he there? What did he want? To make people smile, he tells FOX26 anchor Kaitlin Monte. Turns out, it's a habit of his.

RELATED: Communities north of Galveston cleaning up following Nicholas



Meet the attorney behind the mask, as he explains how his walk was inspired by his work to help American veterans fight depression, and explains why he ended up in trouble with police for his impromptu walk in the rain.

RELATED: NICHOLAS IMAGES: A look at the damage in southeast Texas