Communities north of Galveston cleaning up following Nicholas

Those just north of Galveston and communities along the bay were also hard hit by Nicholas.



Kirk Koepsel took video of the storm around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.



RELATED: NICHOLAS IMAGES: A look at the damage in southeast Texas



The wind was howling, trees knocked down, and transformers exploded in the distance in Clear Lake Shores. However, he's thankful the damage was all material.



"Damage to the dock and the boat," Koepsel said.

RELATED: Shelters, charging stations open around Houston area following Nicholas



A few blocks away from Koepsel, a tree fell on Floyd Perez's car. But, it's all about perspective for him. The tree fell away from the house and he's thankful his neighbors and family are rallying to help him.



"Cars and things can be replaced. People can’t. So, if we can get out here and help, and do what we can to help our neighbors, that’s what we’re going to do," said Amanda Fenwick, Perez's neighbor.



RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 19 counties



The tree also took down a power line -- one of many in the area.



Fortunately, the power was restored for most residents in the early afternoon.



However, for businesses near the marina, the work is just beginning. They flooded and it will take a bit longer to clean up.

