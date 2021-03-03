FOX 26 report about 84-year-old woman who froze to death prompts local funeral home to donate its services

"He said I think she froze to death, I said that’s a terrible way to die," Rachael Cook told us in our February 18th report about her 84-year-old mother Mary Gee.

Someone stole a TV, phone, and other items from Gee’s northeast side apartment with her body still inside.

"Sometimes you don’t have the money to bury somebody," said Gee’s grandson Ronnie Spencer.

"I actually saw the story you presented," said Christia Bobb with Pruitt’s In The Heights. "Our staff was so touched by that. We wanted to reach out and give back to the community when we saw the story."

Pruitt’s In The Heights, along with its vendors, gave Mary Gee, whose known to many as ‘Mama Mary’, an unforgettable service.

"They showed us a lot of love, a lot of care, they did a beautiful job. It was just breathtaking," Cook said.

Relative after relative shared with us the indelible mark ‘Mama Mary’ left on their lives.

"She was always at our gatherings and she just made them complete," said Gee’s niece Zona Amerson. "She kind of stepped in when my mother passed away."

"As a child she saw something in my life and today I just wanted to come and honor her life and tell her thank you," said Gee’s great nephew Pastor Haven Amerson.

"She taught us the meaning of hard work. She taught us the meaning of loving one another," said Gee’s nephew Bobbie Amerson. "Always be able to help someone along the way."

"Hug your people. Tell them you love them, because you never know when God is going to call you home," Spencer said.

