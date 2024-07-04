It's time to get into the patriotic spirit by enjoying some iconic films that capture the essence of American pride and history. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, gathering with family and friends, or simply relaxing at home, these movies are perfect for celebrating Independence Day. Plus, you can stay out of the Texas heat this July Fourth by catching some of these great movies in the cool comfort of your home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Tom Cruise returns as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in this thrilling sequel to the 1986 classic. The film follows Maverick as he trains a new generation of fighter pilots, including the son of his late best friend, Goose. With breathtaking aerial sequences and a nostalgic nod to the original, it's an exhilarating watch.

Hamilton (2020) Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical about Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers, is available as a film on Disney+. The recorded stage performance features the original Broadway cast and brings to life the story of Hamilton's contributions to American history with catchy songs and dynamic performances.

FIREWORKS: Where can I see some fireworks this Fourth of July? Check out our list

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) Directed by John Krasinski, this sequel to the 2018 hit continues the story of the Abbott family as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world filled with deadly creatures that hunt by sound. The film blends suspense and heart, making it a thrilling choice for a movie night.

In the Heights (2021) Another Lin-Manuel Miranda creation, "In the Heights" is a vibrant musical that celebrates the community and culture of Washington Heights in New York City. The film features catchy tunes, energetic dance numbers, and a heartwarming story about dreams and belonging.

Encanto (2021) Disney's "Encanto" is a magical tale set in Colombia, following the extraordinary Madrigal family who all possess unique gifts—except for Mirabel. When the family’s magic is threatened, Mirabel sets out to save it. The film is visually stunning, with memorable songs and a touching story about family and self-discovery.

No Time to Die (2021) The latest James Bond film sees Daniel Craig in his final outing as the iconic spy. Bond comes out of retirement to face a new threat, with high-stakes action and a gripping storyline. It’s a must-watch for fans of the franchise and those looking for an action-packed experience.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) In this thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces unprecedented challenges as he seeks help from Doctor Strange to restore his secret identity. The film is packed with action, surprises, and heartfelt moments, making it a fantastic choice for superhero fans.

Cruella (2021) A fresh take on the iconic Disney villain, "Cruella" explores the origins of Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone. Set in 1970s London, the film combines fashion, rebellion, and a captivating storyline to create an entertaining and stylish watch.

Independence Day (1996) No Fourth of July movie list would be complete without this classic sci-fi thriller. Directed by Roland Emmerich, "Independence Day" features an alien invasion that threatens the existence of humanity. With stunning visual effects and an ensemble cast including Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman, the film is a heart-pounding ride. President Whitmore’s iconic speech rallying humanity to fight back has become a symbol of resilience and unity.

National Treasure (2004) For those who love a good adventure, "National Treasure" is the perfect choice. Nicolas Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and treasure hunter on a quest to uncover a hidden trove linked to America's founding fathers. With clever puzzles, historical clues, and action-packed sequences, this film is both entertaining and educational. It’s a thrilling journey through American history, perfect for the holiday.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) For a more somber and reflective viewing experience, "Born on the Fourth of July" offers a powerful portrayal of the Vietnam War and its aftermath. Directed by Oliver Stone and starring Tom Cruise, the film is based on the true story of Ron Kovic, a paralyzed Vietnam veteran who becomes an anti-war activist. Cruise delivers a compelling performance, capturing the struggles and transformation of a man profoundly affected by war.

Forrest Gump (1994) Although not specifically a Fourth of July movie, "Forrest Gump" is a beloved American classic that spans several decades of U.S. history. Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump, a simple man with an extraordinary life, who inadvertently influences many historical events. The film’s heartwarming narrative, memorable quotes, and iconic scenes make it a great choice for celebrating American culture and values.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) For a musical touch, "Yankee Doodle Dandy" is a timeless favorite. This biographical film stars James Cagney as George M. Cohan, a legendary entertainer known for his patriotic songs. The film is filled with lively performances and classic tunes like "Over There" and "You're a Grand Old Flag," capturing the patriotic spirit of the holiday.

The Sandlot (1993) For a nostalgic, family-friendly option, "The Sandlot" is a delightful choice. This coming-of-age comedy follows a group of young boys during the summer of 1962 as they bond over baseball, face local legends, and create lifelong memories. The film's setting, camaraderie, and playful adventures evoke the carefree joys of summer and childhood.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Movies for Kids

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Join Mario, Luigi, and other beloved characters from the iconic video game series in a fun and action-packed adventure. With vibrant animation and a nostalgic storyline, it's a delightful watch for kids and fans of the franchise.

Turning Red (2022) This Pixar film follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. The movie explores themes of adolescence, identity, and family with humor and heart, making it a great pick for young viewers.

STORE CLOSURES: What's open and closed on July 4th

Lightyear (2022) An origin story for the beloved "Toy Story" character, "Lightyear" follows the space ranger Buzz Lightyear on an epic intergalactic adventure. With stunning animation and thrilling action sequences, it's a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

Luca (2021) Set in a beautiful seaside town in Italy, "Luca" tells the story of a young sea monster who experiences a life-changing summer above the water. The film celebrates friendship, self-discovery, and the magic of childhood adventures.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) This Disney film takes viewers on a journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where a young warrior named Raya sets out to find the last dragon and save her land from an ancient evil. The movie features stunning animation, epic battles, and a strong message about trust and unity.

Encanto (2021) Disney's "Encanto" is a magical tale set in Colombia, following the extraordinary Madrigal family who all possess unique gifts—except for Mirabel. When the family’s magic is threatened, Mirabel sets out to save it. The film is visually stunning, with memorable songs and a touching story about family and self-discovery.

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) The beloved Paw Patrol team hits the big screen in this exciting adventure. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of Adventure City and starts causing chaos, Ryder and the pups must work together to save the day.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) Based on the beloved children's book series, this live-action/CGI hybrid film follows the adventures of a giant red puppy named Clifford and his owner, Emily Elizabeth. It's a heartwarming and humorous tale that kids will love.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) In this animated comedy, the quirky Mitchell family must save the world from a robot apocalypse while embarking on a road trip. The film is filled with humor, action, and heart, making it a fun and engaging choice for kids.

Vivo (2021) This musical adventure film from Netflix follows a kinkajou named Vivo who embarks on a journey to deliver a love song to a famous singer. With catchy songs and vibrant animation, it's an entertaining and heartwarming story about love and friendship.

No matter which movie you choose, these films are sure to enhance your Fourth of July celebrations, bringing entertainment and a deeper appreciation for American history and culture. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy a cinematic salute to Independence Day while staying cool indoors!