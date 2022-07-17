Four dead after argument turns into shootout at Cypress Ridge Apts in north Harris County, authorities say

Four people are dead after authorities say an argument turned into a shootout at a north Harris County apartment complex Saturday night. It happened at the Cypress Ridge Apartments on Bammelwood Drive around 11:30 PM.

For Naomi Velazquez, gun violence has taken another one of her loved ones. Her mother was shot and killed less than two years ago. On Saturday night, she lost her big brother.

Naomi says her brother, 19-year-old William Reyes, was on the four people gunned down at Cypress Ridge Apartments.

"Right there. You can see the blood right there. They shot him in the leg, so we all thought he was going to make it," Naomi said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say the shooting left two 16-year-olds and a 25-year-old dead on the scene.

Naomi’s brother, William Reyes, was transported to the hospital, but later died.

Naomi says Reyes was a loving brother and a father to a baby girl named Alani.

"Everybody loved him. He was a nice person. He was humble and nice. He had a baby daughter, 1 years old," Naomi said.

Gladys Martinez was inside her apartment with her 5-year-old daughter, when she heard multiple gunshots outside and called 911.

As a trained medical assistant, dispatchers instructed her to help one of the victims, lying on the ground, motionless.

"When I turned him over, I think he was already dead because his eyes were already rolled. He was cold to the touch and he was heavy already," Martinez said.

"I feared for my life at that moment because I didn’t know if the shooter was still out shooting more people. At that moment, I was scared and I still am. I’m nervous. I’m shaking right now that I’m speaking with you. I haven’t slept," Martinez continued.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has not named a motive or any suspects in this case. If you know anything, please contact law enforcement.