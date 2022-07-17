3 teens among 4 shot to death at northwest Harris County apartment complex, deputies say

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly quadruple shooting at a northwest Harris County apartment complex Saturday night.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to the Cypress Ridge Apartments on Bammelwood Dr. around 11:20 p.m. That's where responding officers found four young men with gunshot wounds.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials and a fourth was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Officials have not identified the men at this time but did confirm them to be between 16 and 25 years old.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Preliminary details from witnesses are several males, including the victims, were seen arguing with one another before the shooting occurred. At least one firearm was recovered at the scene, but deputies do not have a motive or information on suspects, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway, and officials are urging anyone with information on this case to call HCSO's Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.