FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress

article

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who was reportedly born in 1934 making him 88-years-old or going on 89, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side.

Mr. Raza was described as having gray eyes and hair, standing about 5'6" weighing about 140 pounds.

CHECK OUT FOX 26's THE MISSING

Investigators also said Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants and driving a blue Honda Fit with a Texas license plate reading: NBF 92129.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.