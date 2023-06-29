Fort Bend County is encouraging drivers to drive sober this Fourth of July or be subject to blood search warrants.

Over the holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday, local authorities in Fort Bend will look for drivers impaired by alcohol or other substances, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The office stated attorneys will be present to draft search warrants authorizing officials to draw blood from drivers who have shown signs of intoxication and nurses will also be there to perform the blood draw.

According to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, blood search warrants are a legal means to obtain evidence in DWI cases from suspects who are arrested but refuse to take a breath or blood test.

"Please be safe this July 4th and stay hydrated in this heat – with water," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "Enjoy your celebrations responsibly and don’t overdo it where you endanger yourself and others by driving while impaired."