Fort Bend County receives 5,850 COVID-19 doses; preregistration reopens

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, County Judge KP George announced.

Judge George says officials will begin scheduling appointments for those who are currently preregistered.

Preregistered residents are asked to keep their phones close by and answer the call so their appointment can be scheduled.

"I thank all the healthcare workers and staff working around the clock to make this happen," Judge George said.

Preregistration reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday at www.fbchealth.org.

Residents with questions regarding preregistration, the COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 information in general, can call the county’s Vaccination Hotline at (832) 471-1373.

County officials are uncertain when they will receive another shipment of the vaccine at this time.