Fort Bend County natural gas leak near S. Gessner Road, Beltway 8

Fort Bend County officials are working on a natural gas leak reported in the Missouri City area.

According to the fire marshal's office, the Fort Bend County Hazmat team is on the scene at South Gessner near Beltway 8 for a natural gas line break.

South Gessner has been completely closed between Beltway 8 and Cravens Road.

Missouri City Fire and Police units are also on the scene to assist.

Residents near the area are not impacted officials say, and no evacuation is needed. The public is asked to avoid the area.