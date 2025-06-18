Fort Bend County Judge KP George switches to Republican Party

The Brief Fort Bend County Judge KP George is switching to the Republican Party. He won election to the county judge position twice as a Democrat. He will seek re-election in November 2026.



Fort Bend County Judge KP George is switching parties.

On Wednesday morning, George, who has won election to the office twice as a Democrat, announced that he is joining the Republican Party.

He confirmed that he would be seeking re-election in 2026.

Dig deeper:

There had been speculation for months that George could make the switch after he voted with Republicans to re-draw precinct lines.

Big picture view:

On a Commissioners Court equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, George represents the swing vote.

Legal troubles for KP George

The backstory:

Controversy continues to follow the county judge, who is accused of participating in a hoax to drum up sympathy votes by attacking his own campaign with phony racist social media posts.

He's also been indicted for the more serious crime of political money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.

KP George's tenure as county judge

KP George was first elected county judge in 2018, assuming the role on January, 1 2019. He won re-election in November 2022.

What's next:

Fort Bend County residents will elect the next county judge on Nov. 3, 2026. The primary election is March 3.