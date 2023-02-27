Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused of sexual assault of a child identified

article

We have an update after a Fort Bend County ISD teacher was arrested Thursday by Fort Bend ISD police.

According to Alvin ISD, the teacher was identified as Kimberly Masi.

According to a statement from Alvin ISD, back in April 2022, the Alvin ISD Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a child by an Alvin ISD teacher.

Upon notification of the allegation, Alvin ISD said they launched an investigation, the teacher, later identified as Masi, was placed on leave, and later resigned from the district.

Alvin ISD school officials said Alvin ISD turned over all their evidence to the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office as well as the Texas Education Agency Division of Educator Investigations.

Alvin ISD said they learned on Thursday about the grand jury indictment against Masi at a neighboring school district.

The district said they are continuing to assist law enforcement in prosecuting to the fullest extent under the law.

Alvin ISD added they take all reports related to the security of our students seriously.

Anyone with any information related to this case, contact the Alvin ISD Police Department at 281-331-2320 or the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-849-5711.