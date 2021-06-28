Former civilian employee with Pasadena PD goes public with death threats made by former co-worker

"I’m tired of living in fear. I want people to know what happened," said Karlee Walker. "I want people to know what we’ve had to live with."

Walker says her nightmare began in April 2020. Walker is now in a relationship with her former co-worker Kristin Thornton’s husband. Walker was once a telecommunicator/jailer for the Pasadena Police Department.

Thornton once worked in the department’s digital imaging unit.

This is part of a text message sent from Thornton’s phone in the spring of last year to Walker.

"You don’t want to F with me. I’d hate for you to end up dead somehow. You have no idea how I can make your life a living Hell," said Walker as she read the text message.

Both women resigned from the police department. Thornton is now working for the City of Friendswood.

Recent video from Walker's Ring camera showed how Thornton acted.

"She was acting uncontrollable. We were in fear of our lives. We were locked into the master bedroom, I was terrified," Walker said. "She picked up a concrete statue and bashed our front door glass in."

Pasadena Police confirm Thornton currently has a warrant issued for her arrest for Class B criminal mischief.

Thornton can be seen wearing a City of Friendswood uniform when she bangs on the door.

We reached out to her for a response. She said we would hear from her attorney. That hasn’t happened yet.

"It’s scary to think she’s a records clerk and that she has access to sensitive information about civilians," said Walker. "It seems no one is going to help until I end up dead."