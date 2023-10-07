Forbes 400 richest Americans: 45 Texas billionaires made the list, here's who
HOUSTON - Forbes recently released their list of the 400 richest people in America, and 45 of them are from Texas.
As a group, the richest people in America are $500 billion richer than a year ago, Forbes says. The least wealthy on the list are tied at a whopping $2.9 billion.
According to Forbes, net worths were calculated using stock prices from Sept. 8.
Below is the list of Texans who made the list including their placement on the list overall, their network, and their source of income.
- Elon Musk (1) - $251 billion - Tesla and SpaceX
- Michael Dell (11) - $71.5 billion - Dell Technologies
- Alice Walton (14) - $66.5 billion - Walmart
- Autry Stephens (45) - $14.5 billion - Oil
- Stanley Kroenke (47) - $14.6 billion - Sports and real estate
- Jerry Jones (48) - $14.5 billion - Dallas Cowboys
- Andrew Beal (50) - $13.8 billion - Banks and real estate
- Jeffrey Hildebrand (51) - $13.7 billion - Oil
- Ann Walton Kroenke (87) - $9.4 billion - Walmart
- Robert F. Smith (89) - $9.2 billion - Private Equity
- Joe Gebbia (96) - $8.9 billion - Airbnb
- Tilman Fertitta (114) - $8 billion - Entertainment and Houston Rockets
- Charles Butt (121) - $7.6 billion - Supermarkets
- Richard Kinder (123) $7.5 billion - Hotels, Investments
- Dannine Avara (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines
- Scott Duncan (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines
- Milane Frantz (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines
- Randa Duncan Williams - $7.4 billion - Pipelines
- Bert Beveridge (140) - $7.2 billion - Vodka
- Ray Lee Hunt (140) - $7.2 billion - Oil and real estate
- Ken Fisher (144) - $7.1 billion - Money management
- David Bonderman (184) - $5.7 billion - Private Equity
- Dan Friedkin (184) - $5.7 billion - Toyota dealerships
- Janice McNair (192) - $5.6 billion - Energy, sports
- Kelcy Warren (192) - $5.6 billion - Pipelines
- Robert Bass (204) - $5.3 billion - Oil and investments
- Thai Lee (204) - $5.3 billion - IT provider
- Mark Cuban (211) - $5.2 billion - Online media and Dallas Mavericks
- Joseph Liemandt (215) - $5.1 billion - Software
- Margot Birminghmah Perot (227)- $4.9 billion - Computer services and real estate
- W. Herbert Hunt (227) - $4.9 billion - Oil
- Trevor Rees-Jones (227) - $4.9 billion - Oil and gas
- Donald Horton & family (249) - $4.6 billion - Homebuilding
- Steven Udvar-Hazy (278) - $4.1 billion - Aircraft leasing
- Sid Bass (291) - $3.9 billion - Oil and investment
- Hayes Barnard (304) - $3.7 billion - Fintech
- H. Ross Perot, Jr. (304) - $3.7 billion - Real estate
- Carl Thoma (326) - $3.5 billion - Private Equity
- John Arnold (345) - $3.3 billion - Hedge Funds
- George Bishop (356) - $3.2 billion - Oil and gas
- Drayton McLane, Jr. (366) - $3.1 billion - Walmart and logistics
- John Paul DeJoria (379) - $3 billion - Hair products and tequila
- Bill Austin (395) - $2.9 billion - Hearing aids
- Ray Davis (395) - $2.9 billion - Pipelines
