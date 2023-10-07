Forbes recently released their list of the 400 richest people in America, and 45 of them are from Texas.

As a group, the richest people in America are $500 billion richer than a year ago, Forbes says. The least wealthy on the list are tied at a whopping $2.9 billion.

According to Forbes, net worths were calculated using stock prices from Sept. 8.

Below is the list of Texans who made the list including their placement on the list overall, their network, and their source of income.

Elon Musk (1) - $251 billion - Tesla and SpaceX

Michael Dell (11) - $71.5 billion - Dell Technologies

Alice Walton (14) - $66.5 billion - Walmart

Autry Stephens (45) - $14.5 billion - Oil

Stanley Kroenke (47) - $14.6 billion - Sports and real estate

Jerry Jones (48) - $14.5 billion - Dallas Cowboys

Andrew Beal (50) - $13.8 billion - Banks and real estate

Jeffrey Hildebrand (51) - $13.7 billion - Oil

Ann Walton Kroenke (87) - $9.4 billion - Walmart

Robert F. Smith (89) - $9.2 billion - Private Equity

Joe Gebbia (96) - $8.9 billion - Airbnb

Tilman Fertitta (114) - $8 billion - Entertainment and Houston Rockets

Charles Butt (121) - $7.6 billion - Supermarkets

Richard Kinder (123) $7.5 billion - Hotels, Investments

Dannine Avara (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines

Scott Duncan (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines

Milane Frantz (128) - $7.4 billion - Pipelines

Randa Duncan Williams - $7.4 billion - Pipelines

Bert Beveridge (140) - $7.2 billion - Vodka

Ray Lee Hunt (140) - $7.2 billion - Oil and real estate

Ken Fisher (144) - $7.1 billion - Money management

David Bonderman (184) - $5.7 billion - Private Equity

Dan Friedkin (184) - $5.7 billion - Toyota dealerships

Janice McNair (192) - $5.6 billion - Energy, sports

Kelcy Warren (192) - $5.6 billion - Pipelines

Robert Bass (204) - $5.3 billion - Oil and investments

Thai Lee (204) - $5.3 billion - IT provider

Mark Cuban (211) - $5.2 billion - Online media and Dallas Mavericks

Joseph Liemandt (215) - $5.1 billion - Software

Margot Birminghmah Perot (227)- $4.9 billion - Computer services and real estate

W. Herbert Hunt (227) - $4.9 billion - Oil

Trevor Rees-Jones (227) - $4.9 billion - Oil and gas

Donald Horton & family (249) - $4.6 billion - Homebuilding

Steven Udvar-Hazy (278) - $4.1 billion - Aircraft leasing

Sid Bass (291) - $3.9 billion - Oil and investment

Hayes Barnard (304) - $3.7 billion - Fintech

H. Ross Perot, Jr. (304) - $3.7 billion - Real estate

Carl Thoma (326) - $3.5 billion - Private Equity

John Arnold (345) - $3.3 billion - Hedge Funds

George Bishop (356) - $3.2 billion - Oil and gas

Drayton McLane, Jr. (366) - $3.1 billion - Walmart and logistics

John Paul DeJoria (379) - $3 billion - Hair products and tequila

Bill Austin (395) - $2.9 billion - Hearing aids

Ray Davis (395) - $2.9 billion - Pipelines

To view the full list from Forbes, click here.