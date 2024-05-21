Three passengers rescued after small aircraft crash at Hooks Airport

A small aircraft crash at Hooks Airport led to Taxiway Mike's closure Tuesday morning in Spring. Klein Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Engine crews 31 and 38 rescued three passengers.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Photo: Klein Fire Department)

Taxiway Mike was shut down temporarily to allow emergency crews to work without obstruction.

The cause of the emergency is still under investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.