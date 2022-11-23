A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception.

Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday.

Before the shop opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, customers lined the sidewalk wrapped in blankets and bundled up against the cold. Many brought chairs. Someone brought a tent, and someone else brought a propane heater.

Customers wait in line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Co before they open on November 23, 2022.

The shop does not take orders before Thanksgiving and sells their fresh pies on a first-come, first-served basis. So waiting in the line has become a holiday tradition for some.

Some wait for hours, including Stephen Trevino, who says he got in line around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"It’s kind of a tradition. I grew up down the street from over here. So I remember for years, you’ll see this every year pretty much, especially this time of year," Trevino says.

It was Oscar Hernandez’s first year camping out in the Thanksgiving eve line. He says he’s following a tradition started by his father-in-law, who couldn’t make it out there. Hernandez says he got in line about 12 hours before the shop was set to open.

Flying Saucer Pie Company is located at 436 W Crosstimbers Street. It is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday, and it is closed on Thanksgiving.