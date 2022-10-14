Thanksgiving 2022: What’s closed, what’s open and where to dine

article

For years, major retailers like Walmart and Target opened their doors on Thanksgiving, giving shoppers a head start on Black Friday madness or a place to buy last-minute items for the dinner table. The pandemic has led to a change in that trend.

In 2020, companies announced they were closing their stores on Thanksgiving to give overworked retail workers some much-needed rest. For many companies, that change has been permanent.

Here’s a breakdown of which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving, along with a list of restaurants that remain open for diners on turkey day.

Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 24, 2022.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

A general view of a Best Buy store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The following stores are closed on Thanksgiving, according to blackfriday.com, a website that compiles annual Black Friday information for shoppers.

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Costco

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Publix

Trader Joe’s

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

A Whole Foods Market in downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The following stores will be open — at most locations — on Thanksgiving, but many will have reduced hours. Check with your local grocer before you go.

Kroger and Kroger-owned markets (Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, etc)

Sprouts

Walgreens

Whole Foods

CVS

H-E-B

Albertsons and Albertsons-owned banners (Safeway, Acme, Tom Thumb)

Meijer

The Fresh Market

Wegmans

Which retail stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

The exterior of Bass Pro Shops Outdoor world. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The following retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, but many will have reduced hours and some won’t open until evening. Check with your local retailer before you go.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

Kmart

Michaels

Old Navy

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

An Applebee's restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Check with your neighborhood restaurant before you arrive.