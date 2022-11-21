You probably have some dishes you look forward to every Thanksgiving, but what about the ones you don’t want on your plate?

A survey by the travel website The Vacationer asked just over 1,000 American adults which popular Thanksgiving foods they dislike. Some of the most iconic dishes ranked near the top of the list.

Cranberry sauce, turkey and green bean casserole topped The Vacationer’s survey last year, and this year was a repeat.

According to this year’s survey, just over 30% of Americans dislike cranberry sauce, and turkey was close behind with 29.11% saying they dislike the holiday staple.

The least hated dishes? Apple pie, macaroni and cheese, and corn, according to the survey results.

Below is the full ranking from The Vacationer’s survey when respondents were asked which of these dishes they dislike. Those taking the survey were able to pick as many of the dishes from the list as they wanted.

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

