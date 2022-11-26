article

A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger.

Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said the incident was caused after, "our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger."

No other details have been confirmed. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.