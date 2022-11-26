Expand / Collapse search

Flight from Houston diverted after unruly passenger behavior, landed in Little Rock

Southwest airplane is seen in Washington DC, United States on October 20, 2022 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger.

Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said the incident was caused after, "our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger."

No other details have been confirmed. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.