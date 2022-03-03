3 passengers removed from flight diverted to Houston after causing disturbance

Officials say a flight was forced to land in Houston overnight Thursday, where three passengers causing a disturbance while allegedly "under the influence," were removed.

Details are limited, but according to flight officials with George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, passengers were causing a disturbance on an Aeromexico flight.

The flight was traveling from Toronto to Mexico City, and while it's unclear what the disturbance was exactly, or how it all unfolded, we're told the passengers "appeared to be under the influence."

As a result, the plane was forced to land at Bush Intercontinental Airport, where the Houston Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents removed the passengers.

No other information was released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to follow and make updates to this story as it continues to develop.