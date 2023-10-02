Brandon Walter, 35, an officer with the Houston Police Department, was arrested on Sept. 30 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police say after Walter was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. As per protocol, officials say he was relieved of duty following his arrest.

Court records say Walter was also charged with resisting arrest,

According to authorities, Walter had been serving in the Southwest Patrol Division and had been sworn in as an officer in November 2020.

In a statement issued regarding Walter's arrest, HPD said they hold their officers to the highest standards of conduct.