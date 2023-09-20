We're continuing our mission of trying to find adoptive homes for children in foster care. This month's spotlight is on Paul.

Bowling is right up his alley. He's ten years old and does well in school.

"I like to do math, and I like science. I like to play video games," said Paul.

Del Mar Lanes on Mangum was kind enough to roll in all the snacks Paul wanted.

"Paul knows what he wants. So cute. So handsome," said Sarah Schleiger, Kinship Family Services Specialist for Depelchin Children's Center.

This month Depelchin Children's Center is looking to find Paul a forever home.

"I'm in foster care, and I want somebody to adopt me," he said.

Parental rights were terminated in June due to abuse and/or neglect, and there are no relatives to care for him.

One myth about foster care and adoption is that it's expensive.

"The process to get licensed for foster care is free. It's not expensive. It's your background check which is maybe $40. Fire inspection is about $100. That's it," said Schleiger.

It typically takes three to six months to become licensed and requires an application, background checks, training, and a home study to be completed.

"It's hard, but it's the best thing you'll ever do," said Schleiger.

Paul doesn't have time to spare as he knows a family will be crucial to helping him continue to grow and thrive.

If you're interested in adopting Paul or any other child visit https://www.depelchin.org/fox-finding-families/ and click the "contact us" button to find out more.