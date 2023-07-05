New affordable housing units are coming to the Fifth Ward area for creatives sometime soon.

Thanks to the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corp. (CRC), the cottages around the DeLuxe Theatre will be restored and preserved as affordable housing for the art community.

MORE: Houston named nation's top real estate market, according to study

There are said to be 15 houses nearly 100 years old in the area and two will be removed to become a public amphitheater and open space for artists to gather.

The remaining houses will become homes and studio spaces, estimated to be 670 square feet in size.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to the Director of Arts and Culture at the Fifth Ward CRC, Harrison Guy, three of the homes will be part of the artist residency program which means the creatives will receive free housing in exchange for community projects.

The total project is said to cost about $2.6 million according to Axios Houston and is privately funded with one-third of the costs having been raised so far.

Click here to read more about the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District.

