Father and son spring into action to help return wallet containing over $700

A father and son leaped into action to help a distressed couple find their lost wallet.

It’s the age-old question, what would you do if you found a wallet with money in it?

For 12-year-old Zane Welch, it was an easy decision.

Welch and his father were on their way home from a Boy Scout meeting when they saw a couple who appeared to be looking for something in a nearby ditch.

They pulled over to help and sprung into action, locating the wallet containing $720.

The couple said they had just cashed a check and they were down to their last. To say the least, they turned that frown upside down.

The father was able to capture the moment on video.

"Oh my God, I love y'all! Thank you so much, the woman exclaimed went the wallet was returned to her.