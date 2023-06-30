Family speaks after judge sentences 18-year-old to 10 years for killing 3 young men

The 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton has been the subject of many of our Breaking Bond reports.

He has a history of granting multiple bonds to violent offenders who go on to become murder suspects.

"Why did he do that to us," said Rose Orduna who lost her 22-year-old Eric Orduna. Eric's relatives say instead of justice what they got from Judge Chris Morton was a slap in the face.

BACKGROUND: 17-year-old charged after 3 valet drivers fatally struck by car in SW Houston

"10 years? Three lives were taken," Orduna said.

That's right.

Judge Chris Morton sentenced 18-year-old Ahmedal Modawi to 10 years after pleading guilty to killing Orduna, 18-year-old Fnan Measho, and 23-year-old Nick Rodriquez.

All four were valets and Modawi was doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot. An officer had seen the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

He took off at a high rate of speed to avoid the police and crashed into the others.

"Eric was like their shield," his mother said. "Fnan and Nick's shield,"

Ahmedaltayeb Elnouman Modawi (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Eric took the brunt of the impact of the crash. He was dismembered.

"Every part of his body," said Orduna.

She says the case was set for last week, but Judge Morton left court because his son was in an accident.

RELATED: Houston valet crash: Ahmedaltayeb Elnouman Modawi, 18, sentenced in crash that killed 3

"You would think it would have made a difference, but it didn't," Orduna said. "His son was ok, ours was taken."

"Actually that day he was taken from us was the last day I saw him," said Eric's aunt and godmother Debra Argueta.

She says Morton cried during her victim impact statement.

"I really thought he was going to get at least 50 years or 30 years not 10. It's just a slap in my family's face," Argueta said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

"I think it's ridiculous it's not fair for us, it's not fair for the families," said Eric's aunt Stephanie Guerra. "It's like he got away with murder. Ten years is nothing."

She also says Judge Morton felt Modawi deserves a second chance,

"He's young another chance at life so he's going to give him 10 years," Guerra said, "What about my nephew? What about Fnan? What about Nick? They don't have any more chances.

The DA's office recommended a 35-year sentence. Modawi could be released after serving 5 years.