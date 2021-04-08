Family left homeless in the February Texas freeze surprised with a nice gift

A Houston mother of three, who’s been homeless since the freeze in February, is getting some good news in this Positively Houston.

While the sun is out and the weather is great, most Houstonians have put that February freeze far behind them, but Alexes Chatmon and her babies are still hurting. Their lives haven’t been the same since.

So it was nice to see something good happen for them at Gallery Furniture.

"Oh my gosh, this brings me to tears. Tears of joy," smiled Chatmon at a surprise that made her extremely emotional. Because before the big unexpected Gallery Furniture gift, life for Chatmon and her three kiddos had been tough since the freeze.

"I had a pipe that actually busted over my TV and it actually was raining in my unit for a week straight. So I completely lost everything. It’s hectic now. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, just your life changing in the blink of an eye," says Chatmon.

Water from the busted pipes saturated everything in the family’s Southeast Houston apartment, making it unlivable.

The non-profit Relief Gang has been paying for the family of four to stay in a hotel.

"We’re stuck in a room. We have to start all over. I mean it’s been very emotional," Chatmon explained.

They haven’t even had a home cooked meal in months.

So this bright spot after weeks of darkness is welcomed and appreciated more than most of us can imagine.

"That’s nothing but God. Thank you. Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I can’t thank you guys enough," smiles Chatmon. "None of us are made to go through anything like this alone," says Cara Adams Founder of Texas Relief Warriors.

The non-profit is working with Gallery to give the Chatmon family brand new bedroom furniture and some pieces for the living room.

"Whatever they don’t get today in the furniture giveaway from Gallery Furniture, we will work with Relief Gang and make sure their apartment is furnished. Something as simple as having a home with furniture is so important," Adams says.

"Words can’t explain how thankful I am. Like, I really appreciate it and I know my kids do too," adds Chatmon.

The new furniture is for the Chatmon family’s new apartment, which they’re expected to move into soon.