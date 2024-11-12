Family of 22-year-old woman react to decision allowing offender charged with her murder to be free from jail

Cerdarian Thompson has been locked up since he turned himself in last week.

Some question why the ex-con with a documented history of shooting women was walking the streets.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Ex-convict on probation, free from jail on low bond accused of murdering 22-year-old woman

"It's been like a nightmare for me that I'm still having, that I still haven't woken from," said Helen Lewis.

Helen and all the loves ones standing behind her had their lives forever changed on September 4.

That's when 22-year-old Keambra "KeKe" Bibbs was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Medical Center office building.

"I just found out when my daughter got murdered and got shot six times, he shot another girl next door to him six times as well," said Helen.

Thompson is now charged in KeKe's murder. He spent eight years in prison for violent home invasions.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

He was on probation when he picked up new felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Instead of revoking his probation, 232nd Criminal Court Judge Josh Hill set Thompson's bond at just $70,000.

"For goodness sakes, that bond should have been much higher than $35,000 on each case," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

If Hill would have revoked Thompson's probation, KeKe would likely be alive.

"Amen, KeKe would be here exactly," Helen said.

Judge Hill will be on the ballot in 2026.

"In 2026, you're going to have a batch of judges that have been featured on Breaking Bond that will also be running for reelection as well," said Kahan. "It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the next election cycle of '26 to see who remains on the bench."

Many of the judges featured in Breaking Bond reports, like 351st Judge Nata Cornelio and 174th Judge Hazel B. Jones, ran unopposed. They will remain on the bench for at least four more years.