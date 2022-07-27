Families of murder victims calling for voters to elect judges that will be tough on criminals

Houston families who have had loved ones murdered by offenders that were out on bond are coming together and calling for change.

The families of area murder victims that gathered say they believe their loved one would still be alive had judges not granted bond to violent offenders, putting them back on the street to kill innocent people.

RELATED: 21-year-old man free on multiple felony bonds accused of committing capital murder when he should be in court

"Something has to be done. My only son, Joshua Sandoval, was murdered," says Glenda Martin.

The man charged with killing Martin’s son in May 2021 is Devan Jordon, who is also charged with murdering a man in Galveston two weeks after Josh.

"Josh was shot in the heart and left for dead," says Sandoval’s sister Aimee Castillo.

MORE FROM OUR SERIES BREAKING BOND

Jordon was actually supposed to appear in court the day Sandoval was murdered, because Jordon was out of jail on several felony bonds.

"On the day he was supposed to get an ankle monitor, he participated in murdering my brother instead. The Harris County justice system is broken," Castillo says.

Lourdes Medina’s mom, 71-year-old Martha Medina, was robbed, run over, and killed in September 2021. Andrew Williams has been charged with Medina’s murder.

"Andrew Williams stole her purse, ran her over in order to not get caught. He was already out on bond for a capital murder charge," the grieving daughter explains.

RELATED: Children of mother run over, killed by purse snatcher at a McDonald’s are praying for justice

"My mom died on the hot asphalt of the Walgreen’s parking lot, murdered by a man who had 67 prior convictions, and was out on two personal recognizance bonds," says Chuck Cook.

Police killed the man accused of murdering Chuck Cook’s mom, 80-year-old Rosalie Cook, after they say Randy Lewis lunged at them with a knife.

RELATED: Unanswered questions remain 2 years after 80-year-old grandmother was stabbed to death

Cook and the others say one way to stop violent offenders from being let out on bond is making your vote count.

"And elect judges who care about keeping families safe and dangerous criminals off the street," Cook adds.

The group’s goal is to spread a message for voters to elect judges who will be tough on criminals and not allow repeat offenders back on the street to hurt and kill others. You can connect with them by clicking here.