Children of mother run over, killed by purse snatcher at a McDonald’s are praying for justice

Adrian Medina's 71-year-old mother Martha was in good health and had many years ahead to spend with her three children and four grandchildren.

"I’m not going to turn the corner and see my mom sitting there on the couch waiting for us," Adrian said. "That hurts."

BACKGROUND: Authorities identify woman run over during purse-snatching in east Harris County

The final moments of Martha Medina’s life were routine and it's something her children say they're still processing.

"We’re just numb it still hasn’t hit us," he continued.

According to officials, Medina parked in front of the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Uvalde and as she walked out someone snatched her purse. That purse snatcher became a killer. He ran over Medina as he fled the parking lot.

"She was on her way to my sister's house and she was supposed to take some food for her and my mom to eat at my sister's house," said Medina’s daughter Liliana.

"She didn’t even get to finish her meal it was on the floor," added Adrian. "It was a heartbreaking scene."

Medina’s son and daughter say she carried very little cash.

"Where is your heart what we’re you thinking about it seems like maybe they’ve done it several times and it just looks normal to them," said Liliana. "But of course to us it isn’t it’s a sudden loss."

It doesn’t appear her killer has tried to use her credit cards.

"Today it was my mom - our mom tomorrow it may be yours it may be another community loved member that we don’t want to lose," Adrian said.

Her family is hoping the people responsible are brought to justice. And authorities are hoping the suspect's car will help identify them and lead to an arrest. It has been described as a black impala sedan with black rims.

Anyone with information should call Harris County Sheriff's Office or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.