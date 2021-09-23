Sheriff: Woman run over during purse-snatching in east Harris County

article

A woman has died after she was run over by a suspect who snatched her purse as she walked out of a fast-food restaurant in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block Uvalde Road.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the woman was exiting the restaurant with her food when someone took her purse.

The suspect allegedly ran her over as he fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a black Impala, possibly with black rims.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.