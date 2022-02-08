21-year-old man free on multiple felony bonds accused of committing capital murder when he should be in court

"I would stand, and watch moms losing their kids and stand in my living room and cry," said Glenda Martin. "So here I am today on the end of this, and I wouldn't want any mother to feel what I'm feeling."



Martin lost her 28-year-old son Joshua Sandoval on May 27, 2021.



"It's a devastating thing to lose your only child," she said.

Last December, FOX 26 told you 21-year-old Devan Jordon was charged with capital murder in Sandoval's slaying.



After a closer look at court documents, we made a troubling discovery.



"May 27, he's supposed to be in court, he doesn't show up in court," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers,. "Joshua Sandoval was murdered on May 27."



"It doesn't make any sense at all to me, why the system isn't working," Martin said.



"I just found it out right now," said Aimee Castillo, Sandoval's sister. "It's shocking. I can't believe it."

According to court documents, Jordon was told on May 17 to get an electronic monitoring device.

Then two days later, 339th Criminal District Court Judge Te'iva Bell was notified.

She set a hearing for May 27 and Jordon failed to appear. Again that same day, Jordon allegedly murdered Joshua Sandoval.



"If you didn't show up when you were ordered to show up, there should have been a warrant issued for your arrest," Kahn said. "I'll argue that until the day I die."



"Where are these warrants? I mean what's the whole point if they're not going to do anything," Castillo said.

"Perhaps if there was a warrant out for your arrest, maybe who knows Joshua Sandoval lives," said Kahan.



Jordon is also charged with capital murder in Galveston County for the death of Jeffery Johnson.



Johnson was killed two weeks after Sandoval's slaying.