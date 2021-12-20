Police: Arrest made in death of League City man followed home from Houston restaurant

Police say an arrest has been made in the death of a League City man who was killed during a robbery after being followed home from a Houston restaurant.

Devan Jordon, 21, has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Jordon is accused in the death of Jeffrey Johnson. Police say Johnson was killed after he and his wife were followed home from a steakhouse on Westheimer in Houston earlier this year.

Around 11:21 p.m. June 10, League City police received calls about a possible robbery in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive.

Officers arrived and found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds inside the garage. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away overnight.

According to League City PD, detectives identified a white Mercedes SUV that was seen in the area the night of the murder and was linked to other crimes. Authorities say the vehicle had been rented by Jordon.

Police say investigators were able to place Jordon in the area of the murder, along with recovering DNA evidence at the scene of the crime.

According to LCPD, Jordon is out on bond in Harris County for robbery and capital murder. He has now been arrested in Harris County for this charge and is waiting to be magistrated before being transferred to Galveston County Jail.

In April of this year, Jordon was charged with Two felonies of evading arrest in Harris County. 339th Criminal District Court Judge Teiva Bell granted Jordon's bond for both felonies.

According to court documents, Jordon was told on May 17 he needed to report to pre-trial services because he had failed to report there and get a GPS monitor.



The bond condition violation was reported to Bell's court on May 19, but nothing was done.



On May 27, police say he shot and killed 28-year-old Joshua Sandoval at 926 Lester Street, then 15 days later on June 11, he killed Jeffery Johnson.



Investigators say Jordon committed two capital murders while free from jail on three felony bonds. If the 339th Criminal District Court had issued warrants for Jordon's bond violations, the two men might still be alive.