Executive Committee of Harris County Democratic Party votes to 'admonish' District Attorney Kim Ogg

The executive committee of the Harris County Democratic Party has just voted to "admonish" or "reprimand" Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Party members say Ogg has weaponized her office and is out of step with Democratic values.

Ogg was at Tuesday night's vote but left after the vote was counted.

This vote does not limit her legal powers or stop her from running for re-election.

We've reached out to Ogg's office for a comment and have not heard back yet.

