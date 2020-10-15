EXCLUSIVE: Woman who rescued puppy seen being beaten, kicked in viral video talks to FOX 26

"I can't show love and affection for every dog but I try," said Tanasha Weatherspoon.



After being beaten and kicked while people laugh in the background, fate smiled on the puppy and led him to Weatherspoon.



"He was running across the street, I called him over and he's been with me ever since," she said.



Her son named the new furry member of the family, Max.



The woman seen in the viral video kicking and beating the crying whimpering puppy told us the dog attacked her 5-year-old son.

Weatherspoon has a hard time believing that.



"Not aggressive at all very friendly," she said. "He will come and jump in my lap and stay there."



While the rest of the world watched the dog being abused in the graphic viral video, Weatherspoon had no knowledge of the existence of the viral videos.

On Thursday morning, Houston police and the SPCA combed Weatherspoon's Southeast side neighborhood. They passed out flyers with Max's picture offering a $500 reward.



"Me and Max were just laying across the sofa, I had just fed him breakfast and took him out to go to the restroom and one of my neighbors came and knocked on the door," said Weatherspoon.



Weatherspoon knew it would break her and her kids' hearts, but she says she had to do the right thing.



"I put him on his leash and gave him a hug, because I knew they were going to take him straight to the veterinarian," she said.

Max will remain with the SPCA until the criminal investigation into the viral video is done. Weatherspoon hopes to adopt Max when all that is complete.



A lot of animal lovers are thrilled to see a story that began like this have a happy ending.



"Happy and sad," Weatherspoon said. "But mostly happy."